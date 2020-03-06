On 27 February 2020, a deadly airstrike was reportedly conducted by the Assad regime against Turkish targets, killing 35 soldiers in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib. This attack was a grave challenge to Ankara’s position in Syria.

Since then, Turkey changed its stance from merely observing and supporting the anti-Assad opposition to an active and direct participant to military action against the Assad regime and affiliated-militias in what became known as ‘Operation Spring Shield’.

This operation took the regime planners and their allies by surprise. They probably estimated that the Turkish leadership would think twice, shy away from further human losses, and potentially opt for disengagement from Idlib.

However, the Turkish military response destroyed scores of Syrian military assets, including at least three fighter jets (comprising two Sukhoi SU-34 and one L-39), five helicopters, 100 tanks, howitzers, and radar installations, while neutralising hundreds of troops. It dealt a serious blow to the military capabilities of the Syrian army and its surrogates.

While many pundits have touched upon the political and strategic ramifications of such developments, it is equally important to explore the military significance of the past week’s events, some of which will outlast the current conflict in Syria.

It should be stated that this is the first time since 1982 that the Assad regime confronted this sort of sustained and significant challenge from a superior foe. This week, the intensity of the military onslaught against the Assad army brought the latter to an operational breaking point.

Given that its abilities are being significantly degraded, many question marks are being raised about Damascus’ capacity to retain its military operability without involving third parties in the short to medium term.

Since the Turkish military initiated its military campaign almost exclusively via drones, this feat signals a new development in warfare. This is the first time in history that a sustained military campaign is waged wholly through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).