A fact-finding mission, commissioned by the UK High Court, has concluded that Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Makhtoum engaged in the unlawful abduction of two of his daughters, and also embarked on a harassment campaign targeting his estranged wife, Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan.

In July 2019, reports emerged that Princess Haya had fled Dubai to the UK and was seeking court protection for herself and her two children with Sheikh Mohammed.

She then applied for a protection order apparently in order to protect her daughter with Sheikh Mohammed from a forced marriage.

As part of her case, she cited two instances of abduction targeting Sheikh Mohammed’s daughters from two separate marriages.

The incidents involved Sheikh Mohammed’s daughters Shamsa, who was kidnapped from the UK to Dubai in 2000, and Latifa, who ran away and was abducted twice in 2002, and 2018.

Latifa’s abduction in 2018 on a boat in international waters off the shores of India was conducted by Indian and Emirati commandos.

Upon hearing Haya’s case, the British High Court set about establishing a fact-finding mission.

The key allegations faced by Sheikh Mohammed were that he had:

“Ordered and orchestrated the unlawful abduction of his daughter Shamsa from the United

Kingdom to Dubai.”