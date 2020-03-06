Recent communal violence across New Delhi has left 42 people dead, hundreds injured and caused extensive property damage.

New Delhi hasn’t seen violence on this scale since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. But other cities in India certainly have, including Ahmedabad, where the current prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, was in power during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots where 2,000 people died.

India isn’t alone. Protests recently in Hong Kong, Lebanon, Chile, Venezuela, Iran and France have involved hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets across multiple generations, economic classes and backgrounds.

In the United States, organisers launched over 270 protests across the country in the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal.

In the last two years, more than a million people marched in the US in both the Women’s March and the March for our Lives. Organisers are planning more protests this year in the US under the banner of the Women’s March.

As a scholar of citizenship, and an Indian American, I have seen the dynamics and consequences of protests unfold in my research in both of my countries.

Many of these global protests have local immediate causes, but more of them present large, systemic demands for fairer governance.

For instance, in an area called Shaheen Bagh on the outskirts of New Delhi, is a poor neighbourhood where many Muslims fled who were displaced by sectarian riots in 2013. This is the same area where the ruling party ordered the police to attack university students and teargas them for protesting peacefully.

On a visit there in December, I witnessed what began as a non-violent sit-in by Muslim mothers and grandmothers against the discriminatory Citizenship Act swell as people from across the city started showing up with food and blankets to lend their support.

When hundreds of thousands of people gathered each night, this became about more than a single law. It became a peaceful protest against the violence and hate directed at minorities since the last two decades and against the Citizenship Act.

In early February, the party of Modi lost the New Delhi elections to the anti-establishment Aam Aadmi Party. Even though the elections were not about the protests, both parties made the protests an election issue.

After their loss, the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP, used populist rhetoric about the protests to shore up its base. One of its failed candidates, Kapil Mishra, urged his supporters to attack the Shaheen Bagh protestors, thus setting the scene for the recent February riots.

Historically, over the last two decades, anti-minority, anti-Muslim, anti-black political rhetoric has become normalised.