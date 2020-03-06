Two militants on a motorbike blew themselves up outside the US Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing a policeman and injuring several others in the country's most serious attack in months.

Media reports citing eyewitnesses said the attackers were on a motorbike. That report could not be immediately confirmed.

Phones at the embassy went unanswered.

The Interior Ministry said two militants were killed carrying out the attack and five police officers were injured, while a civilian suffered minor injuries.

State news agency TAP reported one policeman was killed.

Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris. The flag of the United States could be seen fluttering in the background.