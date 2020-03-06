When Tesla announced it would build its new Gigafactory outside of Berlin, the decision was met with celebration within the country's parliament. But just a few miles outside of Berlin in the state of Brandenburg — also one of Germany's most impoverished provinces — the decision was met with resistance.

On a cold dark winter evening in Berlin, huddled inside a hall at an old left-wing bar, in a neighbourhood where the streets once saw running battles between the police and anarchists, is a coterie of activists.

They are charting their next steps to force Tesla to cancel plans to build its fourth 'Gigafactory' just outside the German capital.

They have already been dealt a blow - an injunction to stop felling a significant part of a young pine forest to make way for the factory was thrown out of court, the activists were told they cannot appeal the decision.

The activists had approached the courts seeking an injunction, but in Germany, once a court decides to grant an injunction or not, the decision is unappealable.

However, conservation organisations can still approach the courts challenging other facets of the Tesla Gigafactory project, but not the cutting down of the trees.

Tesla's contractors moved in fast, according to some estimates 56 specially engineered harvesters were used to clear over 300 hectares of forest within days.

In a hall at the corner of the bar, activists from various environmental groups are watching a PowerPoint presentation, complete with maps and points of interests highlighted, questions are being raised, answers and solutions pondered.

In the crowd, there is 37-year-old Jonas Baliani from the 'Interventionalist Left', and like many in attendance, Baliani too wears a few hats.

Environmental conservation isn't his or Interventionalist Left's only cause, but they are here to form strategic alliances with other groups, concentrate their efforts in a more streamlined manner.

In November last year, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced the fourth 'Gigafactory' would be built outside Berlin, initially producing 150,000 electric cars going up to nearly half a million while creating 12,000 new jobs in the region.

This 'win' was hard-fought, countries wooed Tesla with all sorts of incentives, and the German government was particularly delighted.

The felling facade

The state government of Brandenburg also sold Tesla 300 hectares (741 acres) of land for $46 million in the village of Grunheide.

Baliani says that very soon following the German government's decision to sell the land to Tesla, and without much warning, it all started.

German car giant BMW once faced similar problems with one of its proposed car manufacturing plants. BMW would have had to clear part of a forest, ensuing in a long legal battle, but gauging the resistance, BMW changed its plans.

Tesla, on the other hand, went all gung-ho says Baliani. He assumes timely legal advice to Tesla might have manifested in what happened in the village of Grunheide.

"They wanted to finish clearing the trees before March 2020," he says, and that's because the forest would then become home to thousands of migratory birds for nearly seven or eight months until October.

Baliani reckons that before allowing migratory birds to become a cause celebre and dragging yet more environmental and wildlife concerns before the courts, Tesla's contractors moved in and chopped down the trees.

The Grueneliga Brandenburg or the Green League of Brandenburg had petitioned a state court to stop Tesla from felling trees, this is when the story made international headlines.

The court briefly stopped Tesla to investigate the issue, but then allowed it to resume operations as Grunheide's wasn't an ancient forest but one planted more recently for eventual commercial use.

Tesla did also promise to plant three times as many trees as they fell in Brandenburg.

Though they still do not have the final permit to start building, the courts have given Tesla special permission to proceed with the preparations, however still, if it all comes to fail, cutting down trees and the larger environmental impact it would cause, would be Tesla's responsibility, says Micheal Ganschow of Grueneliga Brandenburg.

"We've been stopped from going to the site due to unexploded bombs and ammunition from the Second World War that might still be there in the area," says Ganschow, "but I think that's a lie."

Ganschow sees it as an attempt to stop further protests at the site.

Once the environmentalists had lost the fight to save the trees, they looked at the further environmental and social impact of the project.

The drought