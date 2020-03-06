India's capital New Delhi recently witnessed extensive anti-Muslim violence, in which at least 50 people died, mostly Muslims, and several hundred were injured.

Many local commentators, journalists and activists said the violence was preplanned, pointing fingers at right-wing Hindu outfits such as Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS), a paramilitary group India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a lifelong member of.

Indian police also came under criticism mostly from foreign observers as videos emerged on social media, in which the police was seen supporting Hindu mobs, encouraging them to attack Muslim neighbourhoods and also using brute force against Muslims who retaliated in some areas.

Since Muslims were the main targets, their mosques were also vandalised and copies of the Quran desecrated.

But this was not the first time that mosques were targetted by Hindu mobs. The country's history is littered with incidents in which mosques were burnt or knocked down by Hindu extremists.

Ashok Nagar mosque was burnt on February 25 this year by Hindu extremists after the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which eases the path of non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

Many Indians blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political agenda, accusing him of taking the country to the path of Hindu supremacy while vilifying Muslims.

The Babri mosque attack in 1992 is one of the most infamous attacks by Hindu mobs.