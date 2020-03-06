Asylum seekers attempting to reach Europe with hopes of a brighter future are being tortured by Greek border authorities before being forced back towards no man's land at the Greece-Turkey border in Edirne's Uzunkopru.

Refugees in Uzunkopru told TRT World some of them were tortured and stripped of their clothes and possessions by Greek border police who detained them as they were trying to enter Greece. Showing the scars on their backs, they said Greek authorities forced them back to no man's land in the cold, almost naked.

TRT World on March 5 spoke to at least 20 to 30 people ––mainly men, some women and children –– who were intercepted by Greece security officials while trying to cross into Kastanies, Greece. The names of the asylum seekers who spoke to TRT World have been withheld at their request.

Children among them were also sent back to the freezing cold, TRT World reporters witnessed.

Images documenting their injuries were taken on March 5.

"I'm from Syria. Me and my family, and my brother with his family entered Greece," one refugee shared.

"We got captured by the Greek police and they showed us no mercy," he told TRT World.

"They beat women and men and stripped them naked to search them and they claim that Greece is a country that respects human rights," he said.

"Thank God, they released us and threw us here by the river," he said, referring to the Evros.

"The Greeks took us," one refugee told TRT World.

"Look at him," he said, pointing at another asylum seeker with bruises and wounds crisscrossing his back.

"They beat him because he had a phone. They broke his bones and then they forced us to take off our clothes.

May God punish them."

"They are shooting at us with grenades," Fawzi, a Palestinian refugee using only one name, told TRT World.

"Look, it’s a gas grenade, the damage from this can be very high," he said, pointing canisters.

Another refugee shared they were captured by Greek soldiers and commandos after entering Greece.

"They stripped us naked and took our bags and money. They used plastic rods to beat Afghan women," he said.

"Europeans always claimed that they respect human rights. Where are the human rights here?