China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

There were 25 new cases reported outside the central province, which remains under lockdown in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 74, the number of new cases is the lowest since quar antine measures were placed on the province in late January.

But health officials also reported 24 confirmed imported cases -- fuelling fears in China that infections could swell again as people get infected overseas.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surged past 100,000 on Friday, as a wave of countries reported their first cases.

The World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that all countries should make containing the outbreak of Covid-19 their top priority, pointing to Iran's "national action plan" to combat one of the world's worst outbreaks after a slow start.

He stressed that slowing down the epidemic saves lives and allows hospitals to prepare, while warning that there was no evidence that spread would wane during the approaching summer months in the northern hemisphere.

"We are continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority," he added. "In a globalised world, the only option is to stand together."

South Korea confirms 174 new cases

South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added.

Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries

Kuwait suspended on Saturday all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri-Lanka for a week starting on Saturday, Kuwait's civil aviation directorate said in a tweet.

Kuwait also banned entry of anyone who has been in the seven countries in the last two weeks except for Kuwaitis coming from the seven countries, who will be allowed entry but will have to submit to quarantine procedures, the civil aviation directorate added.

21 test positive for coronavirus on US cruise ship

Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast tested positive for the new coronavirus, including 19 crew members, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday, amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of at least 10 cases during its previous voyage.

Federal officials have been working with the state and “we have developed a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port," Pence said.

“All passengers and crew will be tested for the virus. Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Thos e who will require medical help will receive it.”

Princess Cruises said 45 of the more than 3,500 people on board were tested in the first round. A military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope Thursday and later retrieved them for analysis as the vessel waited off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.

Health officials trying to establish whether the virus is circulating on the Grand Princess undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.

In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least nine other people who were on the same journey were also found to be infected. And some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.