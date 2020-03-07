When football’s law-making body IFAB met last week, a decision that could massively impact the game at all levels passed barely noticed as the debate over VAR technology hogged the limelight.

Officials of IFAB, the International Football Association Board, made up of the four British home nations and FIFA, agreed to conduct a year-long review into the offside law, which is expected to end with a proposal for a new rule.

The implications were not lost on Mark Bullingham, chief executive of England’s Football Association.

“It will be an absolutely huge change to the game at every level, there’s no question of that,” he told reporters.

The review has been prompted because of the ability of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to measure offside more precisely than the eyes of a moving linesman, which has led to concerns that goals are being chalked off too frequently for tiny margins.

Speaking in Amsterdam this week, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “One centimetre offside is not offside because that is not the meaning of the rule.”

The problem, of course, is that Ceferin is wrong — one centimetre offside is offside.

What Ceferin appeared to be suggesting was that such precision is not in the spirit of the offside law.

The question of what is the purpose of the offside rule is exactly what is going to be examined closely by the IFAB panel.

‘More excitement’