SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing.

The Falcon rocket blasted off with 1,950 kilograms of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station.

Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, its return accompanied by sonic booms.

"And the Falcon has landed for the 50th time in SpaceX history!" SpaceX engineer Jessica Anderson announced amid cheers at Mission Control. “What an amazing live view all the way to touchdown.”

The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, hurtled toward a Monday rendez-vous with the space station.

It's the 20th station delivery for SpaceX, which has launched nearly 45,360 kg of goods to the orbiting outpost and returned nearly that much back to Earth since it began shipments in 2012.

Northrop Grumman is NASA's other commercial shipper.

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk said it was the windiest conditions ever, 40km/h to 48km/h, for a booster landing at Cape Canaveral, but he wanted to push the envelope.

The landing was the 50th successful touchdown of a SpaceX booster following liftoff, either on land or at sea.

“Envelope expanded,” Musk tweeted following touchdown.