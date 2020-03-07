While over half of the Turkish public say they are happy, women declared themselves happy at a rate about 10 percent higher than men, according to official statistics released in the runup to Sunday’s International Women’s Day.

According to results of the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TurkStat) life satisfaction survey released Friday, 57 percent of women see themselves as happy, versus 47.6 percent of men.

Some 55.6 percent of married individuals and 45.1 percent of non-married individuals were happy, added the survey.

While 60.2 percent of married women and 50.6 percent of married men declared they were happy, 49.1 percent of unmarried women and 41.3 percent of unmarried men said they were happy, according to the data.

As of 2019, Turkey’s parliament had 17.3 percent female lawmakers, up sharply from 9.1 percent in 2007, said TurkStat.

Men paid higher wages