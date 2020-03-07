Liverpool moved to within nine points of claiming the Premier League title by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 as Arsenal boosted their charge towards the Champions League places with a 1-0 win over West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp's men had suffered three defeats in four games in all competitions, including their first in the Premier League for 45 matches at Watford last weekend.

Callum Wilson's controversial early opener threatened another major upset. But all of Liverpool's setbacks of late have come away from Anfield and they set an English top-flight record for 22 consecutive home league wins as two quickfire goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the game around.

The runaway league leaders still needed a miraculous goal-line clearance from James Milner to deny Ryan Fraser an equaliser, but defeat leaves Bournemouth still marooned in the bottom three.

"We are not geniuses, but we can really fight and that's all we have to do until the end of the season and see what we get from it," said Klopp.

Arsenal close on Chelsea

The spread of coronavirus could have a big impact on the Reds' title celebrations in the weeks to come with the possibility of games being played behind closed doors.

But the abandonment of the normal pre-match ritual of handshakes was the only disruption to the Premier League calendar this weekend.

Despite the coronavirus risk there was no halt to players celebrating wildly with each other and Arsenal players piled on top of Alexandre Lacazette after a long VAR review of the Frenchman's winner at the Emirates.

West Ham were made to rue a series of missed chances as they remain just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.