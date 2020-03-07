WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algeria police arrest anti-government protesters
Around 300 protesters tried to march in Algiers, prompted by calls online by the "Hirak" protest movement that has gripped Algeria for over a year.
Algeria police arrest anti-government protesters
People chant slogans as they wave a large Algerian national flag during a weekly anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on March 6, 2020. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 7, 2020

Algerian police arrested around 10 demonstrators at an anti-government protest in Algiers on Saturday, an AFP journalist said.

Nearly 300 protesters tried to march in the capital, prompted by calls online by the "Hirak" protest movement that has gripped Algeria for over a year. But large numbers of police dispersed the marchers, the journalist said.

Prominent Hirak activist Samir Benlarbi was among those detained, according to a prisoner support association.

Hirak normally holds weekly protests on Friday, while students march on Tuesdays. But for the past three weeks protesters have also gathered on Saturdays in Algiers.

RECOMMENDED

Following a march last Saturday, Amnesty International criticised the "arbitrary" arrest of 56 protesters.

At least 20 are accused of "incitement to unarmed assembly," among which eight are due to stand trial on April 2, the rights watchdog said.

After forcing the resignation of longstanding president Abdelaziz Bouteflika last April, Hirak supporters have continued protesting to demand systemic reform.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents