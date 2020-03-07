Four soldiers and at least 13 militia members were killed during clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army said on Saturday.

The two sides clashed in the Beni province of North Kivu bordering Uganda on Friday, said Lieutenant Anthony Mualushayi, spokesman for the army in the region.

At least another five soldiers were wounded he said, adding that the fighting had been particularly fierce because the enemy forces were concentrated.

While Mualushayi said 14 ADF militia members had been killed in the fighting, another army spokesman, Sylvain Ekenge, put the figure at 13 in comments to the UN's Okapi radio.