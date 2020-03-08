Italy prepared Saturday to quarantine more than 10 million people around the financial capital Milan and the tourist mecca Venice for nearly a month to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

A draft government decree published by Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper and other media said movement into and out of the regions would be severely restricted until April 3.

It was not clear from either the decree or the reports as to when the measure would go into effect.

Corriere Della Sera said it was "imminent" – and that those who violated the measures could be jailed.

The Italian government has found itself at the forefront of the global fight against an epidemic that has convulsed the markets and paralysed global supply chains since first emerging in China late last year.

The Mediterranean country of 60 million people has recorded 233 deaths and 5,883 infections in the past two 7weeks.

The virus has now spread to all 22 Italian regions and the first deaths are being recorded in Italy's less well medically equipped south.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Italy on Friday to keep "a strong focus on containment measures".

Milan is Italy's financial capital and has a population of just under 1.4 million people.

The entire Lombardy region is home to 10 million and is one of Italy's richest.

The government decree also covers parts of the Veneto region around Venice as well as Emilia-Romagna's Parma and Rimini.

Those three cities have a combined population of around 540,000 people.

The month-long ban on entry to places such as Venice could deliver a crippling blow to the city's already-struggling tourism industry.

South Korea reports 93 new coronavirus cases

South Korea on Sunday reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.

The increase in cases was lower than the same period a day before, though health officials have warned that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed.

China reports 27 new virus deaths

Health authorities in mainland China on Sunday reported 44 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 by the end of March 7, a decrease from 99 the day prior.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 80,695 by the end of March 7.

Authorities reported 27 new deaths on March 7, down from 28 deaths on March 6.

All the new deaths occurred in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. The total number of deaths hit 3,097.

Only three cases, all imported from abroad, were reported outside of Hubei, in Beijing and the northwest province of Gansu.

First coronavirus death in Latin America

A 64-year-old patient died in Argentina as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America, health authorities announced Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said the person lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19.

The patient, who suffered kidney failure, already had diabetes, hypertension and bronchitis before being infected with the virus, a statement

Third coronavirus-related death in Australia

A man in his 80s died in a Sydney hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, becoming the third coronavirus-related casualty in Australia, state health authorities said on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases has topped 70 in Australia with state and federal health authorities fretting over the risk of more widespread community transmission.

New South Wales Health said in a statement, it was "continuing to find and respond to cases as they are diagnosed to slow any spread of COVID-19 in the community."

US Marine in Washington-area contracts coronavirus