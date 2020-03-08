Tesla Inc has advertised for solar and energy storage project managers in China, as the US electric vehicle maker moves to expand its energy business into the country.

The two posts on the Tesla human resources department’s official WeChat account mark the first time the California-based automaker has looked to hire for such roles in China.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Its billionaire chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter last month the firm would “soon” announce timings for solar projects in China and Europe, without providing more details.

One post says Tesla is seeking project managers to design and execute solar projects for commercial or residential customers, while a second seeks managers to develop photovoltaic energy storage projects.