The kidnapping and murder of Vivir Quintana's close friend by a man in northern Mexico was just one more femicide among thousands in the country over the past decade, but it forever transformed the songwriter's life.

The 36-year-old from Coahuila state has written a song that is shaping into an anthem for Mexico's growing outcry over the killings of women, channeling anger along with hope for justice.

"Everything changed in my perception of the world, in seeing that we were possible victims," Quintana said, describing how the killing of her friend inspired "Song Without Fear."

It demands an end to the murder of women, an issue that has spurred protests across Mexico, where femicides have risen 137% in the last five years and recent cases have drawn outrage for their brutality.

Quintana will perform the song at Mexico City's massive public square on Saturday evening with 40 other women and Chilean singer Mon Laferte, then reprise the tune at Sunday's march for International Women's Day, handing out song lyrics to encourage other voices to join.