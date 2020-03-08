Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced early on Sunday that the entire region of Lombardy and a number of provinces in other regions were put under lockdown as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout the country.

The new measures will apply to about a quarter of the Italian population and will be in force at least until April 3.

In the middle of the night, Conte signed a decree that imposes new restrictions to the movement of people in the region of Lombardy and in a number of northern provinces.

The entry and exit to and from these areas will be allowed only in exceptional cases.

Italy on Saturday saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak broke out in the north of the country on February 21.

In its daily update, Italy's civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

The coronavirus tightened its grip on day-to-day life around the world on Saturday as ports in several countries turned back ships with infected passengers, Iran declared a "sacred jihad" against the virus and the Vatican announced it would livestream the pope's weekly blessing.

Around the world, more and more countries were bracing for a big increase in virus cases. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year, and which has suffered the vast majority of infections — by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

Italy cancels Carnival

After the city of Venice cancelled its cherished Carnival and governments warned citizens against travel to Italy, the epicentre of Europe's outbreak, the country is facing a possible recession. Hotel occupancy rates in the lagoon city are down to 1%-2%.

"The surface of the Grand Canal is like glass because the boats that transport merchandise are not there. On the vaporetti (water buses), there are only five or six people,’’ Stefania Stea, vice president of the Venice hoteliers association, said.

The Vatican decided to livestream the pope's Sunday blessing to prevent people gathering at St. Peter's Square.

Iran reports further jump in deaths

Iran said 194 people had died from coronavirus and 6,566 were now infected, in a TV announcement by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Iran has one of the highest number of deaths from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated. Iranians were warned by ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur to avoid all large gatherings and stay home.

"There have been 743 people who have been added to the total of those infected by Covid-19 through lab test results," he said. "In the past 24 hours, we have had 49 people who have died from this illness so we have at least 194 deaths until now."

IranAir has suspended until further notice all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.

Iran is the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East as most of the cases reported in the region are either people who were in Iran or who caught the virus from people who had visited the Islamic Republic.

Washington, DC, has first 'presumptive positive' test

A person in Washington, DC, has had a "presumptive positive test" for the coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter on Saturday.

In a news conference later on Saturday, Bowser said the affected person is a male in their fifties who is a resident of the District. The man began exhibiting conditions in late February although he appears to have no record of international travel or close contact with persons known to have the virus, said Bowser. The man remains hospitalised.

"With his test yielding a presumptive positive DC health has begun investigating in keeping with the CDC's guidelines," Bowser said.

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told passengers, though they were destined to stay aboard the ship for at least another day.

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith, in a recording provided by passenger Laurie Miller of San Jose, told guests the ship will dock in Oakland. Princess Cruises says it's expected to arrive on Monday. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

"An agreement has been reached to bring our ship into the port of Oakland," he told passengers Saturday night.