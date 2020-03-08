TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Erdogan slams world's silence on women's suffering
"It is a hypocrisy that the world with its callused conscience celebrates March 8 International Women's Day," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul celebrating Turkey's "Hero Women."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets people as he attends a celebration of heroic women of Turkey as part of International Women’s Day, at Halic Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey on March 8, 2020. / AA
By Asena Boşnak
March 8, 2020

Lambasting silence in the face of hardships, abuse and killing of women across the globe, Turkey's president on Sunday spoke against the "hypocrisy" of the world celebrating International Women's Day.

"It is a hypocrisy that the world with its callused conscience celebrates March 8 International Women's Day," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul celebrating Turkey's "Hero Women."

In searing remarks against Greece's recent behaviour towards asylum seekers trying to cross from Turkey's northwestern border, he said, "No one is raising their voice against Greece's inhumane treatment of asylum seekers. No one is condemning the persecution of women asylum-seekers on the Turkish-Greek border, when they're shot at or beaten," said Erdogan.

Erdogan said he would meet EU officials in Belgium on Monday to discuss the situation of asylum seekers on the Turkish-Greek border.

Despite all the women and children dying in Syria, the issue failed to get proper attention, he said, adding that Turkey's aims in the war-torn country never included attempting to "invade or annex Syrian territory."

Erdogan assured that Turkey would accept all solutions in Syria that would safeguard the people of Idlib province, as well as Turkey's borders.

