The Taliban militant group said peace talks with the Afghan government next week were unlikely to take place because rivals for the presidency were both holding swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, and urged them instead to focus on an end to the war.

The United States is trying to push the government toward talks with the Taliban, due to start on Tuesday, under an agreement signed in Doha last month.

But the threat of parallel governments is jeopardising the nascent process to end a war that has killed tens of thousands of people since the United States launched attacks on Afghanistan just weeks after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

In February, Afghanistan's Electoral Commission announced incumbent Ashraf Ghani as the winner of September's presidential election, but his bitter rival Abdullah Abdullah said he and his allies had won and insisted that he would form a government.

Both Abdullah and Ghani, have issued invitations to parallel swearing-in ceremonies on Monday.

'We want them to focus on intra-Afghan talks'

"We don't think they will make it to getting ready for the intra-Afghan talks on March 10, because of ... the disagreement between the politicians that is even leading to two swearing-in ceremonies," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters.