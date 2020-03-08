Rallying in the German capital Berlin on Saturday, thousands of protesters called on the EU to accept asylum seekers at Greece's border.

Gathering in a large rally organised by the Seebrucke (Sea Bridge) movement, protesters criticised the EU's migration policy with slogans calling for open borders and action to help asylum seekers.

A speaker at the demonstration said, "We know that there is space in Germany for asylum seekers who have been drowned, humiliated, tortured and killed at the Greek border."

The Seebrucke movement announced that 4,000 people attended the demonstration, with another 5,000 attending a similar demonstration in Hamburg.