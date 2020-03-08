The words "bear market" and "recession" are being used with increasing frequency as investors try to assess how badly the coronavirus outbreak will damage global growth and to what extent it could further weigh on asset prices.

The accelerating outbreak has stoked violent swings in markets around the world. Many investors say there is little clarity on what trajectory the virus will take and how effective government measures will be, making it difficult to gauge how much economic damage has already been baked into asset markets.

Rabobank in a note earlier this week said the initial strategy in most Western countries, which was to do nothing and tell people all is well, was not effective.

As the virus has spread in the United States, investors have become increasingly worried about a number of factors, including what some have called an uneven government response, confusion about the number of cases in the country and concerns that fear of contracting the virus or government-imposed limits on movement will hit consumer spending and damage the economy.

"The market has not caught up to the facts. We are thinking another 20% or so lower in equity markets this year," said John Lekas, CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager at Leader Capital, who sees a recession as likely. "Basically we just jumped off a 20 story building and we are at floor 10."

Nineteen people have died out of about 450 reported US cases of the novel coronavirus, which originated in China and rapidly spread around the world. More than 3,600 globally have been killed.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank outlined a scenario where the benchmark S&P 500 index falls into a bear market - commonly defined as a price drop of 20 percent or more from highs - if the disease is not contained quickly. The index was down around 8 percent from its peak on Friday.

"The market has only moved from being significantly overvalued ... to being modestly so," analysts at the bank wrote. "Equities are yet to price in any drops in macro and earnings growth from the expected slowdown in activity."

The bank’s main scenario forecasts a drop of 15 percent to 20 percent in US stocks followed by a rebound. A more pessimistic outlook sees a larger drop and a recession.