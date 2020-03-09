Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heckled by some residents when he visited a flood-hit area in central England on Sunday, after the water had subsided.

Last month was the wettest February on record for the United Kingdom, with a succession of storms bringing widespread flooding to many areas.

Johnson was repeatedly criticised by opposition politicians at the height of the flooding for not visiting affected communities.

With waters now having subsided, Johnson on Sunday visited Bewdley in central England to see the recovery operation.

Television footage showed one man shouting “Traitor!” at the prime minister. A Reuters photographer heard some people booing Johnson, while others asked why he had waited until now to come.