When Youssef al Sewahly took to the streets in Sudan late in 2018, he and the other protesters had one goal: to remove the autocratic regime of Omar al Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government. They’ve achieved the former, but the latter still hangs in the balance.

Now, he and other young protesters find themselves with their futures on hold, suspended with the uncertainty of the post-uprising transition.

Nearly a year after Bashir’s ouster, the country faces a dire economic crisis. Inflation stands at a staggering 60 percent and the unemployment rate was 22.1 percent in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. The government has said that 30 percent of Sudan’s young people, who make up more than half of the over 42 million population, are without jobs.

Skyrocketing prices

Farida, 26, graduated from the University of Khartoum in 2017 with a degree in education. Since then, she has not been able to find work as a teacher.

She helps her mother who works as a tea street vendor in the capital. She, like many young people, predicts the return of protests if things don’t improve.

“The situation is deteriorating, and prices are skyrocketing,” she said, asking that she be identified by only her first name for fear of being targeted for speaking out against the interim authorities. “If they cannot find a solution, people will take to the streets again.”

Zero trust in military

Generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to a civilian-led administration. Youth activists like Sewahly face arrest and intimidation and are still reeling from a ferocious crackdown by security forces last summer that broke up their sit-in and killed dozens.

“Our trust in the military is zero, we do not expect anything from them,” said Sewahly, 19, who stopped attending high school when the protests started.

Sewahly and other activists have found a refuge at a charity just blocks away from the former location of the sit-in in the centre of Khartoum. It sprang up as a central point where family members could come for help as they searched for protesters missing and feared dead in the June 3 crackdown. It has since come to serve as a sort of community centre.

Sewahly and his friends sleep there most nights. They risk being targeted by security forces if they draw too much attention to themselves. Sewahly was arrested early this year while walking near the sit-in location. He was kept for several days before being released.

The price of bread

On the walls outside the centre, a mural with faces of dead protesters reads, “Shame on us if the blood of the martyrs was shed for naught.”

In some ways, the centre is a small re-creation of the sit-in, which over the course of months had burgeoned into a tent city where protesters welcomed the homeless, street vendors and the poor.

It was high bread prices that had finally motivated many Sudanese people to take to the streets after years of oppression.

At first, they were a motley crew of young men like Sewahly. But their numbers grew, and the scattered marches in the dusty alleys of the suburbs morphed into the permanent sit-in outside the military’s headquarters. Women and people of all ages and classes joined.

Sewahly said that’s when he began to think they had a chance.

“We came to the conclusion that we would continue on the path to overthrow the al Bashir regime and build a new free country,” Sewahly said.

Identity dissonance

Online and on television, he and other young people grew up seeing a wider world that didn’t match their homeland.