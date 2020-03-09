More than 3,000 people are dead due to the spread of a coronavirus, known as 'Covid-19;' and it's being called a pandemic. When the Chinese government finally took the discovery seriously, it moved fast to build a make-shift hospital, quarantine swathes of the population and shut down economic production. But then came the pictures. The air overhead in Wuhan, China, was blue. The mist of dust and pollution dissipated. Brown and gold filters, erased. It was as if Mother Earth, herself wiped it clean.

Satellite imagery generated by NASA and the European Space Agency showed a significant reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) levels over the city, a drop estimated near 30 percent.

"That's something we did not expect," Dr Bryan Duncan told TRT World. He’s on the research team from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, which released the photos.

He explained,"Before the [Chinese] Lunar New Year, we saw air pollution levels where they normally are… and then after the Lunar New Year, from the historical record, satellite data, we expected the air pollution, to recover to normal levels, as people returned to work, but in this period, the air pollution levels continued to decrease, for about three weeks after. Witnessing...the reality of the images, it really brings it home how large and wide some of these events are."

And so it seems, the spread of Covid-19 is pressuring the human race to look at another global calamity: climate change.

Currently, the pollutants and chemicals in the air are eating away at our air quality. Heavy amounts of NO2 are emitted through fossil fuels and contribute to the rising heat of greenhouse gasses, including carbon dioxide. NO2 is not safe for humans to breathe in and damages the atmosphere. The World Health Organization (WHO) says: "Air pollution is the largest single environmental risk for health."

With the bombardment of energy production, particularly since the industrial revolution, the rise of emissions and gases has only intensified.

Dr Bradley Opdyke, an environmental and marine expert at Australian National University in Canberra told TRT World he hopes it will be a wake up call. "I think the reason the coronavirus has hit the Chinese so hard is the fact that their air quality for the past two, three decades has been horrible and it really does leave you more susceptible to respiratory illness," he explained.

He analysed the "CO2 output from China dropping dramatically," their "oil consumption dropping dramatically" which he then believes will force their government to take a closer look at collective air quality and hopefully improve their environmental policies. Of course, that goes for other global leaders as well.

Since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, and according to an emissions report card released last year, global emissions increased 2.7 percent by 2018. Another report indicated that in order to achieve the Paris agreement’s goals by 2030 or 2050, each country should take action to reduce its pollutants by 2.7 percent per year.

The irony, in this moment, is NASA’s images provide the world with an opportunity to review its values, make immediate changes and shift the trajectory toward long term environmental recovery. New technology and social awareness have certainly created a demand for alternative energy. The satellite images reflected a small break from regular pollution attacks on the Earth's atmosphere.

But Duncan said we still have, “many miles to go”. He added: “Energy production is directly related to economic activity. Other countries are really beginning to industrialize, ..and their air pollution levels are going up quite rapidly.”

It’s important to mention that what happens above, happens below; this means, when the air quality is poor, it also affects our water systems and oceans. Dr Opdyke studies the degradation of Coral Reef systems and marine life. He explained when CO2 "mixes with water, it drops the pH [level]" of the ocean's surface.