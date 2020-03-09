The competition continues among the Democrats over who will be the party’s candidate to run against Trump.

The primary elections will go on until June 7, and from July 13 through 16, the candidate to get the most delegates at the Democratic Party National Conference will win its nomination.

Currently, there are three candidates left in the Democratic race: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Tulsi Gabbard (who currently has just two delegates).

Whoever reaches 1,991 delegates will be Trump's opponent for the 2020 Presidential Election.

As of today former candidates Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg, as well as eight senators including Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris, and 56 members of Congress have endorsed Biden. Only one Senator and eight members of Congress support Sanders.

Biden is slightly ahead, both in terms of public support, and in all the polls. The majority of the latest surveys show that in the race between Trump and Biden, Biden will win with a +2 to +9 margin. But it would be fair to say that survey firms have lost the trust of the public after their subjective approach to the survey results in 2016.

Biden gets significant support from African Americans and elder voters while Sanders enjoys support from younger voters and ethnic minorities. His campaign manager is of Pakistani descent. It seems that the favourite among Muslims in the US is Sanders.

Let’s move on to Vice President Biden and Senator Sanders’ approach to foreign policy and Turkey. Joe Biden was remembered for his warm messages when he visited Turkey in 2016 as vice president. But now, we wonder if his harsh statements against Ankara are a way to criticise Trump in order to boost public opinion and votes.

Joe Biden was vice president during the Obama presidency and was in the administration during the Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ukraine crises.

He was also a member of the Foreign Relations Committee while in the Senate between 1973-2009. This means that he has great foreign policy experience.

While he believes China is a serious threat, he aims to strengthen NATO and intimidate Russia. He does not favour a heavy US military presence in the world and encourages the country to use its forces in defense when it is necessary. He thinks that the US must reconsider its policies with regard to the Saudis, especially knowing their role in the war in Yemen and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.