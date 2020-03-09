Just as has happened in previous instances of international crisis, it is the airline industry that takes the first hit from the economic and social disruptions being caused by the novel coronavirus.

As the British regional carrier Flybe announced it was shutting its operations in the wake of bankruptcy, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) sounded the alarm that losses to the aviation industry could top $113 billion.

Flybe was already facing financial issues and was on life support in the shape of government assistance in the UK. But it has clearly suffered from the drop in passenger traffic just as airlines around the world are experiencing.

From the German carrier Lufthansa to Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific, many are struggling to fill seats as people avoid travelling, especially to cities where the Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, cases are on the rise.

America’s United Airlines says it has seen a 100 percent decline in near-term demand to China, and a 75 percent drop in demand on the rest of its trans-Pacific routes, according to a report by JP Morgan.

Running an airline is a tough business. Surges in fuel price quickly erode profit margins. Aircraft are often leased or bought on loans, which means they have to be continuously operated to pay off the charges.

In many countries, airline staff are unionised with the pilots and engineers enjoying good perks. Retrenchment to cut back costs can be a challenge in times of crisis.

What has defined the impact of Covid-19 over outbreaks such as the SARS in the early 2000s is China’s bigger role in the global economy.

“SARS experience underestimates today’s impact because China’s economic size is now much greater,” a recent IATA assessment notes.

It says that China’s share in the global economy has jumped to 16 percent in 2018 from four percent in 2002 while that of manufacturing increased to 39 percent against 10 percent in the same period.

Where does it go from here?

China, the world’s second-largest economy behind the US, was first to report the Covid-19 cases.

With more than 3,000 deaths, it has also suffered the biggest impact. But as authorities have quarantined cities and asked people to stay indoors in many cities and towns, workers haven’t been able to show up for work.

Chinese factories have slowed output to the lowest since 2004, when the authorities began collecting data.