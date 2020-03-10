North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised his second live-fire artillery exercise in a week, state media said on Tuesday, as the country continues to expand its military capabilities.

The report by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency came a day after South Korea’s military detected the launches of three short-range projectiles off the North’s eastern coast.

KCNA said Kim showed great satisfaction as his front-line artillery units demonstrated “excellent marksmanship” during the exercise that tested their abilities to execute quick counterattacks.

Pyongyang’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of rockets blasting out of multiple-rocket launchers and striking what appeared to be an island target.

Kim, wearing a black fur hat and carrying binoculars, watched from a trench, alongside a military officer who, unlike Kim, wore a black facemask in an apparent reflection of the country’s campaign against the new coronavirus.

The KCNA said Kim set vowed to build his artillery force into the “world’s strongest arms of service everyone is afraid of” but did not mention any direct comments toward the United States or rival South Korea.