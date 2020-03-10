An attack by Boko Haram on an army post in the southeastern Niger region of Diffa left eight dead and three missing, state radio said on Monday.

Local sources had said on Sunday that a "major" attack had killed soldiers who were hospitalised in Diffa, but they did not give figures.

Chetima Wangou came under attack by Boko Haram by around 20 heavily armed vehicles, the radio report said.

"On the friends' side there were eight dead, eight wounded, three missing. On the enemy side almost all the assailants were neutralised," the radio said.

It said there were three successive clashes and that vehicles that had managed to cross the border into Nigeria were "almost all neutralised" by air strikes by a joint multinational force of Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.