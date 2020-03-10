Pearl Jam is postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus, the band announced Monday.

Pearl Jam said it was announcing the postponements “with deep frustration and regret."

“The levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level," a band statement said.

“Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However, in this case, travel is something to avoid."

New dates will be determined and current tickets will be honoured for those dates, the band said.