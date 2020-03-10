Led Zeppelin on Monday persuaded a US appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict that it did not steal the opening guitar riff for "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song written four years earlier.

In a 9-2 decision, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said lead singer Robert Plant's and guitarist Jimmy Page's 1971 rock anthem did not infringe "Taurus," written by guitarist Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit.

"The trial and appeal process has been a long climb up the 'Stairway to Heaven,'" Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown wrote for the majority.

Wolfe, who performed as Randy California, drowned in 1997, but a trustee for his estate sought damages potentially reaching millions of dollars.

"Obviously, the court got it wrong," the trustee's lawyer, Francis Malofiy, said in an interview. "This is a big loss for creators, those who copyright laws are meant to protect." Malofiy said he may appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Led Zeppelin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision in the five-year-old case was a victory for a music industry still combating fallout from a 2015 verdict that Robin Thicke's and Pharrell Williams' 2013 smash "Blurred Lines" copied Marvin Gaye's 1977 hit "Got to Give It Up."

Jurors awarded Gaye's children $7.4 million, which was later reduced to $5.3 million. The singer Katy Perry is appealing a $2.8 million verdict reached last August in a separate copyright case over her song "Dark Horse."