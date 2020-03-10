Turkey hopes to reach a new agreement with Europe to deal with refugees in time for the next EU leaders' summit, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"If we reach an agreement by March 26 when there will be an EU summit, this issue will come on to the agenda of this meeting," Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

"We are ready for constructive work," he added.

He spoke a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held tense discussions with EU presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel in Brussels.

Turkey's decision at the end of February to re-open its border for refugees seeking to reach Europe sparked a row with Brussels, as well as harsh exchanges with Greece.

"If we are to come up with a roadmap with the EU, we expect them to be sincere," Cavusoglu said.

"It is not only about keeping migrants in return for more money," he added.

Turkey agreed in 2016 to prevent migrant departures in exchange for $6.8 billion to be spent on refugees (€6 billion) and talks on building closer ties.

It says it has not received all the money, and that other promises – including improved visa and trade rules – have not been met.

Erdogan skipped the post-talks press conference in Brussels on Monday.

"Clearly we do have our disagreements, but we have spoken plainly and we have spoken openly to each other," Von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, told reporters.