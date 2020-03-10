Coronavirus stopped the life from Asia to Europe where the death toll continues to increase. Schools, international flights, religious pilgrims, tourism, stock markets and many other sectors are heavily affected as the virus infects more people.

More than 4,000 people have died out of 114,300 coronavirus cases across 112 countries, mostly from China, Iran and Italy, since last December when the outbreak started in China's Wuhan.

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

In Iran, not only citizens but also many politicians were infected with coronavirus which increases the fear among the Iranian society.