Cities around the world deserted due to coronavirus
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Cities around the world deserted due to coronavirusAs coronavirus epidemic spreading around the world, cities are becoming deserts amid fear of being infected drives people to stay their houses.
A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, March 9, 2020. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 10, 2020

Coronavirus stopped the life from Asia to Europe where the death toll continues to increase. Schools, international flights, religious pilgrims, tourism, stock markets and many other sectors are heavily affected as the virus infects more people. 

More than 4,000 people have died out of 114,300 coronavirus cases across 112 countries, mostly from China, Iran and Italy, since last December when the outbreak started in China's Wuhan. 

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

In Iran, not only citizens but also many politicians were infected with coronavirus which increases the fear among the Iranian society.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead