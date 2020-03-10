As the coronavirus continues its deadly spread across the world people are coming up with imaginative ways of greeting each other in public without actually touching.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the ‘eyvallah’ greeting to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as the latter extended his hand for a shake. Erdogan smiled and explained simply: “Corona” to much laughter around the room.

A similar scene took place in Germany last week. This time it was Angela Merkel who reached out to German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who then refused to shake the Chancellor’s hand.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), Merkel said laughing: "That was the right thing to do.”

Doctors and infectious disease specialists warn against shaking hands or kissing people in greetings to reduce the risk of catching covid-19. Yet people, who remain social animals, have come up with clever ways to greet each other.

One example is the ‘footshake’, in which the two parties lift opposite legs and touch their feet in the air, repeating the same action on the other foot.