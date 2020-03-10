Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will remain in jail in Paraguay after a judge rejected his lawyer's request that he be released on bail or to house arrest, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old World Cup winner and his brother Roberto were arrested on Friday, accused of being in possession of fake Paraguayan passports.

The duo was arrested and held in pre-trial detention in Asuncion for entering Paraguay using forged documents.

Brazil meddling?

Brazilian press reported that the country's justice minister, Sergio Moro, had contacted Paraguayan authorities over Ronaldinho's case.

"Moro only called to obtain information on the case, because... the Brazilian government is following it," a justice ministry official said, denying that Brazil was trying to meddle in the case.

Ronaldinho's Brazilian lawyer Sergio Queiroz has previously insisted that the two-time world player of the year's detention was "illicit, illegal and unlawful."

"Ronaldinho did not commit a crime because he did not know that the passport they gave him was faked," he said.

The brothers are spending a fourth day behind bars in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, where late summer temperatures have soared to 40 degrees Celsius.

Queiroz wants the pair to be released and allowed to return to their home country.

He said prosecutors originally agreed that the footballer had acted in good faith before a judge ordered their detention, which Queiroz described as unwarranted.

Brand ambassador

Ronaldinho, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was one of the stars of Brazil's 2002 World Cup win and played for European giants Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, among others.