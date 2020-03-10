The successful integration of refugees is of course desired by each and every host country. Though financial burdens in the short-term may be high, given the opportunity (like everyone else), in the long-term former refugees can be net contributors to host economies, improving local labour conditions, adding to entrepreneurial capital, and helping to assuage the effects of ageing demographics. Refugees taken in by Germany are not likely to forget the opportunities at a better life afforded to them by the German state. But quantitative integration aside, with cultural integration, would it be the case that these young Syrian children will have to forgo their heritage and assume another?

Meanwhile, for all the accusations that Turkey had ‘weaponised’ refugees to instigate collective action against the motor that has generated millions of refugees and internally displaced in Syria – the Assad regime and its patrons – refugees have been thoroughly ‘weaponised’ in the domestic political sphere in Europe for years as a point of party politics, particular come election time, and perhaps as a result of the sensitive nature of issue across the political spectrum. The rise of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Germany, or the purchase of anti-EU populism across Europe, is often explained by the exploitation of fears and stigmas associated with immigration. Already, the idea that the intake of 1,500 children would spark a new wave of migration, or that the rest of the Union would be ‘let off the hook’, that the gesture violates norms, has curiously been voiced.

Neither is the weaponisation of refugees, or to give it a more appropriate and less sensational name, the ‘politicisation’ of refugees, endemic in any way to Europe. Regardless of motive and abstraction, what could possibly be more important or necessary than the cessation of Assad’s aggression? Anything less seems to be little more than a temporary patch.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell recently asserted that the EU could “not accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure”. Beyond the fateful distinction to be made between migrants and refugees, Borell’s remarks beg the question of just exactly how much more the Syrian people must suffer for the EU to take preventative methods, including that of a no-fly-zone the Dutch Foreign Minister had voiced. Perhaps the real cynicism and reductionism is to be found in the fact that the refugee issue seems to be the only possible source of motivation for the EU, the only lever left to pull to avert what the UN warned is the biggest “humanitarian horror story of the 21st Century”.

If anything, that the move triggered a renewed debate across Europe on the catastrophe that has been the Syrian Civil War, and that 1,500 children will now be saved, is but a small example of how the refugee fallout could have better been dealt with, and of how, despite the means, some action has now at the very least, been taken.