German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday met Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar in Berlin and urged steps to achieve a ceasefire and a political process in the war-torn country, her office said.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a written statement that the chancellor met Haftar in Berlin to discuss the recent developments in Libya.

"The chancellor has reaffirmed that there can be no military solution to this conflict, and therefore it is necessary to achieve a ceasefire and progress for a political process in line with the conclusions of the Berlin Conference," he stressed.

Berlin conference