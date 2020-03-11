Around 60 to 70 percent of the people in Germany could contract the novel coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly told the German Parliament on Tuesday.

Merkel's statement left the parliamentary meeting startled and silent, according to a report by German newspaper Bild.

Germany has recorded almost 1,300 cases and announced two deaths related to the virus.

Merkel pointed out that more events needs to be cancelled in order to reduce the speed of coronavirus spread.

While talking about the decision of playing football matches in Bundesliga without fans, Merkel said: "Playing in front of empty tribunes is not the worst thing to happen this country."