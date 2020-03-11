Italy recorded 168 deaths on Tuesday from the novel coronavirus disease, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000.

Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.

Tuesday's toll raised the number of deaths outside China to 1,115, according to an AFP news agency tally.

The rapid spread of the new illness forced the Italian government on Tuesday to impose a nationwide ban on public gathering and travel restrictions until April 3.

It also puts Italy's health system under severe strain.

Health officials warned over the weekend that hospitals in the Lombardy region around Milan where three-fourths of the deaths have occurred were running out of beds.

The number of intensive care patients rose by 144 to 877 nationwide.

The overwhelming majority of the fatalities and infections were still being recorded in the north, with poorer southern regions largely spared.

Top government ministers have been warning for days that Italy might not be able to cope if the disease began to rapidly spread through the south.

Italy also imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on Tuesday to control the deadly coronavirus.

In a desperate bid to stem the spread, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte went on television to announce the entire country would effectively be placed on lockdown from Tuesday.

"I am going to sign a decree that can be summarised as follows: I stay at home," Conte said.

"Travel must be avoided across the entire peninsula unless it is justified by professional reasons, by cases of need or for health reasons," he told Italians.

Iran death toll rises

Iran said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus killed 54 more people, raising the death toll to 291 amid 8,042 cases in the Islamic Republic.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement in a televised news conference. It represented an 18 percent increase in deaths from the day before and 12 percent more confirmed cases.

Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Mideast by the new coronavirus, which sickens but largely doesn’t kill those afflicted.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said on Tuesday he had asked Tehran to free all prisoners temporarily, saying it is "unfortunate and disturbing" to continue holding political prisoners amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran's judiciary chief said on Monday it had temporarily freed about 70,000 prisoners to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in jails.

But UN rapporteur Javaid Rehman said only those serving sentences of less than 5 years had been freed while political prisoners and others charged with heavier sentences linked to their participation in protest marches remained in jail.

Rehman also described the pace of the spread of the virus within Iran as "highly disturbing" and criticised containment measures carried out by the authorities.

"In my estimation, the state has done too little and too late," he said, in response to a question about Iran's handling of the outbreak.

China hints at progress

China signalled major progress in its own battle against the global epidemic.

The outbreak, combined with a crash in oil prices, has caused carnage on financial markets, erasing billions of dollars globally.

The World Health Organization warned there is a "very real" threat of a pandemic, but its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the planet was "not at the mercy" of an illness that has killed more than 4,000 people so far.

China showcased growing confidence that it has brought its own outbreak under control, with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday paying his first visit to the epicentre of the crisis – Wuhan.

Xi's unannounced trip comes as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with reported new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.

Chinese authorities announced just 17 deaths on Tuesday and the lowest number of new infections – 19 – since reporting began in late January.

While Hubei's 56 million people remain under quarantine, China is slowly easing restrictions in other parts of the country, with people returning to work and some schools reopening.

China's apparent progress stands in stark contrast to the rapid rise around the world, particularly in Italy, where more than 9,000 cases and 463 deaths have been reported.

Global chaos

Worldwide more than 110,000 cases have been recorded in over 100 countries, with Canada reporting its first death.

It has disrupted global travel, cancelled sporting events and sent markets into meltdown.

Mongolia sealed off its capital and other cities on Tuesday after reporting its first case.

The death toll in France from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 30 from 25 a day earlier, the French public health authority said.

A German tourist was diagnosed with coronavirus in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said he would propose "very substantial" economic measures to Congress on Tuesday, adding that the coronavirus has "blindsided the world."

However, some epidemiologists have accused the White House of unpreparedness.

Chief among the complaints has been the lack of testing caused by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developing its own flawed kits.

Uncertainty over the spread of the virus, coupled with a collapse in oil prices, created panic on the markets during what some dubbed "Black Monday," with the Dow Jones index losing more than 2,000 points.

There were signs of a slight recovery on Tuesday trade in Asia, with oil making back some of its losses and many stock markets in the green.

'Between 60 to 70 percent of Germans could contract virus'