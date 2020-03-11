Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will survive a no-confidence vote in parliament, his challenger and former premier Mahathir Mohamad said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Veteran politician Mahathir, 94, led the country from 1981 to 2003, and made a surprise return to power in 2018 defeating an alliance than had governed for more than 60 years and one he himself had led as premier.

But his latest stint as prime minister ended with his shock resignation on February 24, a day after some of his coalition partners were seen in talks with his opponents.

Mahathir said in an interview with the Malay-language Sinar Hariannewspaper that he no longer commanded a majority in parliament after some supporters abandoned him to join Muhyiddin's camp.

"We had more than 114 seats but now that has become less," he said.

"It will not succeed," he said of the vote of no-confidence.

"This is because he has taken my people to his side."