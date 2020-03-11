Joe Biden seized control of the Democratic nomination race Tuesday with big primary wins in Michigan and other states pointing to a crushing advantage over leftist Bernie Sanders in the contest to battle President Donald Trump.

Addressing supporters in Philadelphia as his victory took shape, Biden declared on national television that he would lead "a comeback for the soul of this nation."

And he reached out to supporters of his sometimes bitter rival Sanders, telling them "we share a common goal. Together we'll defeat Donald Trump."

Hours earlier, US networks projected a huge victory in Mississippi for Biden, reflecting his popularity among strategically vital African American voters. Then came Missouri.

Then, biggest of all, Michigan – one of the industrial Midwestern giants due to be a key battleground in the general election.

Three more states were counting votes – Washington, Idaho and North Dakota – but the triumph of former president Barack Obama's vice president was secure.

Barring major surprises, Biden now eyes a clear path to becoming the Democrats' candidate in the bruising and deeply divisive November polls.

The main question hangs over Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist.

Will he fight on to the bitter end, as he did four years ago against the eventual nominee Hillary Clinton? Or is he set to bow out early?

US media reports said Sanders will not speak about the results on Tuesday.

But his national press secretary indicated he had no intention of pulling out, touting the candidates' next debate on Sunday as the chance for America to "see Biden defend his ideas or lack thereof."

Many Democrats blame the firebrand orator and would-be revolutionary for damaging Clinton just as she was struggling –ultimately unsuccessfully – against the Trump insurgency.

Adding to nerves in a country on edge after three tumultuous years under Trump, fears of the coronavirus epidemic prompted both campaigns to cancel election-night rallies.

Organisers of the upcoming television debate between Sanders and Biden likewise said they would take the extraordinary step of not allowing the usual live audience.

Trump's campaign manager dismissed Tuesday's voting, saying "it has never mattered who the Democratic nominee turns out to be."

Both are "running on a big government socialist agenda" and Trump "is on an unstoppable drive toward re-election," campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

'Powerful' coalition'