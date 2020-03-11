The plight of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia is under the spotlight after images showing a man serving as a ‘human hand sanitiser’ went viral.

Pictures of the worker, who appears to be of South Asian origin, featured him wearing a big white box which dispenses antiseptic hand steriliser.

In separate images different employees are seen using the dispenser to sanitise their hands.

The scene shocked many of social media and prompted heavy criticism of Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, which employs those seen in the picture.

“I get the Corona Virus scare but seriously @Aramco this is f***ed up and inhuman!” Said one Twitter user.

“Didn't expect from the world's biggest oil company to practise a racist act #shamearamco,” wrote another, reflecting the widespread anger against the company.

Others blamed pre-existing and widespread racism towards migrant workers in the Gulf region.

Activist Shaista Aziz said:

“This ‘stunt’ by Saudi oil company turning a migrant worker into a ‘walking hand sanitizer’ feeds racist, classist, narrative around the #coronavirus and ‘diseased’ carrying bodies.”

Aramco has apologised for the incident, calling it a violation of its ‘ethics’.

Nevertheless the incident comes against the backdrop of existing worker rights issues in Saudi Arabia and also within Aramco itself.