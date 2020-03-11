Supporters celebrated and critics called for protests on Wednesday as the prospect sunk in of Russian President Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036.

A day after voting for a package of Putin-backed constitutional amendments –– including a last-minute addition to "reset" his presidential terms –– the lower house State Duma gave its final approval on Wednesday.

The upper house Federation Council quickly followed suit, voting overwhelmingly a few hours later in favour of the reforms.

'He raised Russia from its knees'

The votes followed months of speculation about Putin's political future after he shocked the Russian establishment by announcing constitutional reforms in January.

In a speech before the Federation Council vote, its speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Putin "must have the right" to compete for the presidency again after his current term expires in 2024.

"He raised Russia from its knees," she said, and "is considered one of the world's great leaders."

Other Kremlin allies lined up to praise the amendments, saying Putin was the kind of stabilising figure that Russia needs.

"A president who is barred from being elected for another term cannot be a strong figure," said Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a loyal Putin ally.

Limiting his ability to run would be "a destabilising factor" for Russia, he added.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the constitutional changes would "strengthen our country" and pave the way for Russia's future.

The amendments must now be approved by two-thirds of Russian regional parliaments, before being put to a public vote on April 22.

The package Putin announced in January includes a slew of political and social reforms. On Tuesday, an addition was made to restart the clock on Putin's time in the Kremlin once the amendments are adopted.

'Just unthinkable'