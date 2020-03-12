The season-opening Australian Grand Prix could be scrapped this weekend if Formula One teams report positive tests for the coronavirus among their crew, a senior Australian health official said on Thursday.

Four members of the Haas team and one from McLaren were in isolation on Thursday, awaiting the results of coronavirus tests a day before the first free practice sessions at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.

Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said if the tests came up positive, other crew members who had been in close contact with the affected trio would need to be quarantined and tested, potentially endangering the race.

"I think for these three crew members, if they turn up positive, we need to consider what it means for their close contacts and if they have a number of close contacts across a number of crews, then those individuals need to be quarantined," Sutton told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

"If that effectively shuts down the race, then so be it, we'll make that call."

Haas and McLaren declined to comment on the progress of the tests but said on Wednesd ay they expected confirmation either overnight or later on Thursday.

Reuters has contacted the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) for comment.

Australian media have reported local health authorities are battling to work through a logjam of coronavirus tests as thousands of people flock to clinics.

Sutton said he would personally contact authorities to fast-track the McLaren and Haas tests if they were caught in the backlog.