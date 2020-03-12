As it enters its tenth year on March 15, the war in Syria is anything but abating, as foreign powers scrap over a ravaged country in which human suffering keeps reaching new levels.

When protesters in March 2011 demanded their rights and regime change, they likely never imagined it would trigger a reaction that has led to the 21st century's biggest war.

Nine years on, regime leader Bashar al Assad is still in power, more than 380,000 people have died, dozens of towns and cities have been razed to the ground and half of the country's entire population has been displaced.

Nearly a year after Daesh's "caliphate" was dismantled, the West's attention towards Syria was only pricked again last month when Turkey threatened to open the floodgates for refugees seeking to flee to Europe.

War changing

While the number of fronts has been reduced by the regime's re-gains in recent years, the nature of the war is changing and violence is still raging in the northwest.

Some other regions have long been pacified, but people there have yet to feel the dividends of peace as Syria plays host to a complex international showdown involving Russia, the US, Turkey, Israel and Iran.

"It's certainly not a simple international conflict," said Syria researcher Fabrice Balanche.

In 2011, teenagers inspired by Arab Spring uprisings they saw on television, spray-painted a message on the walls of a school in the southern city of Daraa.

"Down with the regime. Your turn, Doctor," they scrawled, referring to Assad, a trained ophthalmologist.

Within days security forces detained them, sparking angry protests many say triggered Syria's uprising.

But a violent crackdown soon saw revolutionaries take up arms with backing from Gulf nations, and wrest key areas from government control.

Militant and terrorist groups also emerged, most notably Daesh, which swept across large parts of the country and neighbouring Iraq in 2014.

As the situation unravelled, foreign armies soon entered the arena, eventually leading Damascus, with the support of Russia and Iran, to regain the upper hand. It now controls 70 per cent of the country.

Five foreign powers

Alarmed by Daesh, Washington intervened in 2014 with airstrikes on Syrian soil as the head of a global coalition against the terrorists.

A year later, Moscow waded in on Assad's side in a move that would turn the tide of Syria's war.

Iran, with its elite Revolutionary Guards and allied Iraqi and Lebanese fighters, also took an active role in backing the regime, in what analysts say was a move to secure access to the Mediterranean.