When the Italian ambassador to the EU, Maurizio Massari, asked for more assistance and solidarity from the bloc to fight the coronavirus epidemic, not a single member state answered his call.

China, however, did.

It was quick to send Italy 1,000 lung ventilators, 2 million face masks, 20,000 protective suits and 50,000 swabs for coronavirus tests, while the country itself battled with the virus, which first emerged in its Wuhan province in December.

Massari in an open letter to the other EU member states pleaded for “solidarity” and that “Rome should not be left to handle this crisis alone.”

The EU bloc should move “beyond engagement and consultations,” added Massari as Italy struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 15,000.

Germany and France were recently condemned by other EU member states for blocking the export of vital medical supplies, calling into question the bloc's solidarity in times of crises.

Disappointed over lack of support from fellow Europeans, Massari said, “Only China responded bilaterally. Certainly, this is not a good sign of European solidarity.”

The Chinese Embassy in Italy has used the opportunity to display its diplomatic prowess to shore up its image in a country that became the first G7 country to sign up to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, a 21st century Silk Road.

As Trump announced that the US was closing its borders with the EU, a plane from China carrying 30 tons of aid landed in Rome. The significance of these two actions will not be lost to US allies.

Germany, which has seen more than 3,000 cases and seven deaths and in the midst of a transition of power, has struggled to provide a unified EU response to the outbreak.

In Cyprus, a country that has seen 14 cases of the virus the Chinese Ambassador Huang Xingyuan said on his Twitter account, “As a longstanding friend and partner, #China is ready to assist #Cyprus in its fight against COVID-19.”