It may look like an email from a supervisor with an attachment on the new "work from home policy." But it could be a cleverly designed scheme to hack into your network.

The abrupt move of millions of people to working remotely has sparked an unprecedented volume of attacks to trick people into giving up credentials to attackers, according to security researchers.

"We've never seen anything like this," said Sherrod DeGrippo, head of threat research for the security firm Proofpoint.

"We are seeing campaigns with message volumes up to hundreds of thousands which are leveraging this coronavirus."

The pandemic has created a perfect storm for cyberattacks, with millions of people working in unfamiliar, less secure circumstances and eager for information about the virus and new organisational policies being implemented.

This opens up a new avenue for malicious actors using phishing emails or "social engineering" to gain access or steal sensitive information.

"When someone is working form their home it is a similar threat profile as at an airport or a Starbucks, you just don't have that protection you might have in the workplace," DeGrippo said .

"And if we're at home with our family where we feel safe, you might see a family member hop on to do homework, and might not understand the security controls. Keeping mom's and dad's computer for mom and dad is the right thing to do."

Preying on fear, sympathy

Tom Pendergast of the security and privacy training firm MediaPRO said many of the millions of people adjusting to the new landscape are unprepared for teleworking.

"It's one thing if people have been working remotely with equipment that has been properly configured," Pendergast said.

"It's different for people who haven't had that experience."

Attackers are taking advantage of people's fears about Covid-19 with scare tactics to get people to click on malicious links or attachments, but also playing on sympathies with fake crowdfunding pages purported to be for people who have fallen ill, he added.

Pendergast said health care organisations are especially susceptible to schemes such as ransomware because "they are less likely to shut down their systems by refusing to pay."