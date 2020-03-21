Princess Elsa from "Frozen" will be unleashed across Europe in her glitter heels next week as Disney launches its digital streaming platform on the continent.

With millions of restless children currently cooped up inside by the coronavirus outbreak, the timing could not have been better for the world's largest entertainment company.

The US giant is hoping its subscription of $7.52 (6.99 euros) a month will be a small price to pay for stressed-out parents struggling to entertain their kids from dawn to dusk.

Everything from timeless classics like "Cinderella" and "Pinocchio" right up to the "Marvel" series, "Toy Story", "Monsters Inc", Finding Nemo" and "Ratatouille" will all be on the menu.

All the "Star Wars" films except the most recent one and an archive of 640 episodes of "The Simpsons" will be among the other big draws.

Disney+ launched in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands last November.

With its vast back catalogue, it has already clocked up 29 million subscribers despite a crowded field dominated by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

The platform will start streaming Tuesday in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Britain.

Belgium, Portugal and the Scandinavian countries will have to wait until the summer.

French families will have to wait a further fortnight after the government there asked Disney to hold back for fear of slowing down the internet.

Disney told AFP Saturday that it would lower the quality of its stream by a quarter elsewhere in Europe so as not to overload systems.

Teething problems

Disney said it was eagerly anticipating the European launch.

"There is a lot of expectation in Europe and we are very confident," said Kevin Mayer, who is in charge of rolling out the service.

"We hope the launch will go as well as in the US, or even better, as we have been able to test the technology," he added, trying to put a positive spin on the problems the platform encountered on its first day five months ago due to high demand.