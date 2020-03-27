Friday, March 27, 2020

Confirmed coronavirus cases in US reach 100,000 - Reuters tally

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040, the highest number in the world, a Reuters tally showed.

The US on Thursday surpassed Italy and China to become the country with the largest number of coronavirus infections. The countries have 86,498 and 81,897 number of cases, respectively.

Ireland to impose coronavirus lockdown

Ireland is to impose a lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"Everybody must stay at home, in all circumstances," he said of the new measures to come into force at midnight (0000 GMT) on Saturday and last until 12 April.

Exceptions will be made for essential workers, medical appointments, exercise and the purchase of food.

Jordan reports first coronavirus death -state news agency

Jordan reported the first death from coronavirus, a woman in her 80s, state news agency announced on Twitter early on Saturday.

Jordan registered 23 new cases on Friday, bringing the total in the country to 235, the health minister announced.

South Africa reports first virus death as lockdown starts

South Africa recorded its first death from coronavirus on Friday as its infection tally breached the 1,000 mark just hours after a three-week nationwide lockdown took effect.

The news came as World Health Organization director for Africa warned of a "dramatic evolution" of the disease which has, according to AFP tally, killed 94 out of nearly 3,500 infected people across the world's poorest continent.

South Africa, which has the highest number of confirmed cases at 1,170, recorded its first death on Friday.

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 919, highest daily tally since start of outbreak

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged by 919 to 9,134, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21.

Prior to Friday's figure, the largest daily toll was registered on March 21, when 793 people died.

The 919 people who died over the last 24 hours compares with 712 deaths on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 86,498 from a previous 80,539, taking Italy's total past that of China, where the coronavirus epidemic emerged at the end of last year.

In Italy, of those originally infected nationwide, 10,950 had fully recovered on Friday, compared to 10,361 the day before. There were 3,732 people in intensive care against a previous 3,612.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a steep rise in fatalities compared with the day before and remains in a critical situation, with a total of 5,402 deaths and 37,298 cases.

That compared with 4,861 deaths and 34,889 cases reported up to Thursday.

Friday's cumulative death tally included 50 fatalities that actually occurred on Thursday in the northern Piedmont region, but whose notification arrived too late to be included in the official figures for March 26, the Civil Protection Agency said.

This has led to some confusion and means that some media outlets are reporting the Friday daily tally at 969, rather than 919.

US sees 345 virus deaths, 18,000 new cases in 24 hours: tracker

The United States has seen a record 18,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 345 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

There are now 97,028 declared virus cases in the country and there have been 1,475 deaths, Johns Hopkins said.

France reports 299 deaths

French health authorities reported 299 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 1,995, as the government has decided to extend by two weeks the national lockdown, now due to end on April 15 at the earliest.

The climb in the number of deaths represents a daily rise of 18 percent, a less-marked increase from the previous day.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added that the number of cases had risen to 32,964, arise of 13 percent in 24 hours.

Covid-19 death toll hits 92 in Turkey

Seventeen more people died from novel coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, the Turkish health minister said Friday, bringing the death toll to 92.

Speaking at a press conference, Fahrettin Koca said 2,069 new patients have been diagnosed with Covid-19 as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 5,698.

He said 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the deadly virus as 344 others were treated at intense care units.

Koca said 7,533 tests have been done in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried so far stood at over 47,000.

80 percent of life stopped in Turkey - interior minister

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Turkey banned walks at seashores, beaches, fishing, forests and parks on the weekends.

Soylu said around 80 percent of life has stopped in Turkey as 211,670 workplaces are now closed over coronavirus.

Turkey has relocated at least 5,800 refugees from its border with Greece as part of coronavirus prevention measures, said Soylu.

He added that Turkey to impose restrictions on inter-city bus travel from tonight.

US House passes $2.2T rescue package

Acting swiftly in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a US economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation's history.

It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation's all but overwhelmed health care system.

Trump said he would sign the measure immediately.

Belgium extends lockdown

Belgium has extended its lockdown over the coronavirus crisis by two weeks until April 18, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.

Belgium's government and key economic and medical experts were meeting on Friday to determine the country's next steps in the crisis, after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 7,000.

Canada reports 39 deaths

Canada's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Howard Njoo said the country reported 4,043 coronavirus cases, 39 deaths as of Friday.

Over 300,000 coronavirus cases in Europe

More than 300,000 cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Europe, with more than half registered in Italy (86,498) and Spain (64,059), according to an AFP tally at 1640 GMT on Friday.

There were a total of 305,851 cases in Europe, including 18,289 deaths making it the worst-hit continent. Asia was at second place with 102,043 cases of which 3,683 were fatal.

The tally, based on official figures, reflects only a fraction of the total cases worldwide.

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a "dramatic evolution" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 47 countries in the WHO Africa region — which includes sub-Saharan Africa and Algeria — 39 nations are now affected, compared with only one a month ago, Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti told French television channel France24.

Moeti said there have been about 300 cases per day in recent days, and called for "intensified action by African countries".

"The situation is very worrying, with a dramatic evolution: an increase geographically in the number of countries and also an increase in the number of infections," Moeti said.

France extends virus lockdown

France is extending by two weeks until at least April 15 its stay-at-home order for all people to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron had ordered people in France to stay at home from March 17 for two weeks for all but essential tasks. But the scale of the epidemic in the country had made it inevitable that the lockdown would be extended.

As virus toll mounts in NY, more hospitals sought

Coronavirus cases in New York has risen to 44,635, up from 37,258 a day earlier, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

There are more than 6,000 hospitalised Covid-19 patients in New York, with almost 1,600 in intensive care.

New York has logged a nation-high of 519 deaths.

German Cup semi-finals suspended

The German Cup semi-finals, scheduled for the end of April, are to be suspended until further notice due to ongoing uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis, the German football association (DFB) announced Friday.

"It is expected that the current situation will be the same and football will not be able to take place on the scheduled cup dates," said the DFB said in a statement.

"Planning and preparation from a sporting perspective will not be possible for the clubs."

US navy hospital ship reaches virus-struck Los Angeles

A giant US naval hospital ship arrived in Los Angeles Friday, where it will be used to ease the strain on the city's coronavirus-swamped emergency rooms.

The USNS Mercy, which docked in the Port of Los Angeles, will quickly become the city's largest hospital with 1,000 beds.

It will not receive coronavirus patients, but will instead take patients with a wide range of other conditions or injuries, in order to free up facilities on land.

The ship will help "ease the burden on our emergency rooms and ICUs when the cases of Covid-19 grow in the weeks ahead," tweeted Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday.

Germany deploys 15K soldiers

The German army (Bundeswehr) will mobilise 15,000 soldiers to help support federal states and local authorities in the fight against the worsening coronavirus crisis, dpa news agency quoted Lieutenant General Martin Schelleis as saying in Berlin on Friday.

Speaking at a telephone news conference, Schelleis said the soldiers were not assigned to ongoing foreign missions and are now ready "on a step-by-step basis" to aid in the fight against the virus, known as Covid-19.

South Sudan suspends training of unified forces

South Sudan on Friday suspended the trainings of its unified forces due to coronavirus.

Thousands of troops from the government and opposition groups were undergoing trainings at a number of camps in South Sudan.

Trainings have been put on hold as part of me asures against the coronavirus pandemic, South Sudan Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said.

“We had to do that because of coronavirus, to prevent our forces from catching the virus,” he said.

AU Commission chairman under quarantine

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat announced Friday he is under quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“I can confirm that one of my collaborators in my Office at the African Union Commission has tested positive for Covid-19. The staff member is in a stable condition.

“As a precautionary measure, I am under quarantine as are some other collaborators in my Office,” Mahamat tweeted.