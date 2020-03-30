Considering the sheer chaos inflicted upon global public health and the international economic system – dominated by American commerce and Chinese manufacturing fed by fossil fuel energy producing countries, including the Middle East – there has been very little discussion on the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on existing power structures in the international system.

For a change, global political events are not being dictated by one or two superpowers, but governments everywhere are now racing to face the same challenge, adopting different methods from total quarantine and lockdowns to herd immunisation.

The virus, although originating in China’s Wuhan, has been one of the world’s great global equalisers. Unlike humans, viruses do not care where its victims come from, what religion they follow, or what ideology they believe in. All are at risk, and as economies shut down and resources are stretched, international power dynamics may see a shift in the age of the coronavirus.

Trump risks American power for short-term gain

Of course, it is too early to state just how long this “age” will last, although I am certain it will feel like an age to those who are now isolated in their homes and spending their days mainly watching Netflix.

Everything could be over in a few months, while other predictions state that the virus could be plaguing us until 2021. However, and irrespective of how long it takes to get a handle on the virus, it is certain that things are about to change in the long-term.

Already, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, has stated that the human cost of the pandemic has been “immeasurable” and that the global economic outlook was negative, saying “a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse.”

For the head of the IMF to say that the economic impact of the virus may be even worse than the defining financial crash of our time that occurred in 2008 will be causing politicians, businessmen, and employees the world over to feel a bit hot under the collar, and rightly so.

Ever the businessman, President Donald Trump has announced that the measures the United States has taken in terms of social distancing that has undoubtedly had an impact on trade will be abandoned in favour of opening America for business in weeks and not months.

Trump’s decision comes despite an enormous surge in coronavirus cases afflicting the US, with over 143,000 confirmed cases resulting in 2,490 deaths.

However, what this shows is weakness, and not strength. Trump has based his entire political manifesto on economic prosperity and strength through isolation. He has gone to incredible lengths to boast about how the American economy has never been better and the US military is now completely rebuilt and stronger than ever under his direction.

Nevertheless, the virus has forced significant shut downs across the economy with stock markets plummeting and share prices falling. Trump’s commercial instincts cannot tolerate such losses and blows to his prestige as the man who apparently rebuilt the economy, and believes his re-election campaign may be damaged unless he re-opens the markets and allows the American people to work again as if nothing was happening.